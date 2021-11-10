Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested and charged a Thunder Bay woman with attempted murder in connection with the ongoing investigation of an October shooting incident.

Officers were originally dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of Cumming Street just after 11:35 am on Monday, October 4, 2021 following reports of a shooting that had just occurred.

When police arrived they located an adult male victim who had sustained injuries consistent with a shooting. Paramedics with Superior North EMS transported the male to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

The injuries were believed to be serious, but not life-threatening.

Members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes Unit became involved in the investigation.

As a result of continued investigative efforts, a female suspect connected to the incident was identified.

Sabrina Alice SABOURIN, 31, of Thunder Bay, was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday, November 9. She is charged with:

• Attempted Murder with a Firearm

• Forcible Confinement x2

• Robbery with a Firearm x2

Sabrina Alice SABOURIN appeared in bail court on Wednesday, November 10 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.