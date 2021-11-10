Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police arrested two southern Ontario males, Nsubuga Leonard KAASOZE and a 17-Year-Old Niagara Falls youth on charges relating to drug trafficking on Tuesday.

Officers were at a residential address in the zero-to-100 block of Cumberland Street South just before 6 pm on Tuesday, November 9th to execute an arrest warrant on an individual wanted for a October shooting incident.

While attending the residence, two male suspects were located and observed to be in possession of suspected crack cocaine.

The males were arrested at the scene without further incident.

A continued investigation found that, in addition to the suspected crack cocaine, the suspects were in possession of a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Both were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A 17-year-old Niagara Falls male is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Nsubuga Leonard KAASOZE, 18, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Both appeared in bail court on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.