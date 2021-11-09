Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The weather this week across the region might be luring some of us into a state of false security. Winter is coming. Out west, ski resorts are getting set to open in Alberta.

There are special weather statements out for much of the region. A developing low pressure system is expected to bring heavy snow to parts of Northwestern and Far Northern Ontario. Snow is expected to begin Wednesday night and continue through Friday before tapering to lighter snow or flurries on Saturday.

The snow will be accompanied by strong winds at times which could result in reduced visibilities due to blowing snow especially on Thursday and possibly Friday.

There is still considerable uncertainty regarding the track of this storm. As a result, snowfall accumulations could be quite variable, however some regions could see between 20 and 40 cm of snow by Friday evening.

So, getting to the weather, lets take a moment to talk about road safety. As we continue to head to winter, and winter driving conditions, a key part of road safety is making sure your vehicle has proper road surface traction in the winter.

All-season tires don’t work the same on snow, ice or cold pavement. The stopping distance of a car with winter tires can be up to 30 to 40 per cent shorter than one with all-season tires. The most important part of a winter tire is actually its rubber compound. This is designed to stay soft in freezing temperatures, and very effective for 7 degrees Celsius and below. The tread compound used in all-season tires offers little cold weather traction and becomes hard, losing pliability and traction in freezing temperatures. Winter (snow) tires, however, are designed to help deliver safety and control in snow, slush, rain, ice and cold weather.

All-wheel drive (AWD) vehicles help you accelerate, but not stop. On slippery surfaces, vehicles with four-wheel drive or AWD can accelerate better than those with two-wheel drive. However, when stopping or turning, the limits are determined by the traction capabilities of your tires, not the number of driven wheels. You should still adjust your driving to the conditions you’re are facing, even if you’re operating an AWD vehicle.

The number one cause of motor vehicle collisions during snowy conditions is speed. Driver’s going too fast for road and weather conditions. Remember – ice and snow – keep it slow!

Thunder Bay Weather

Sunny skies are in store again for Tuesday. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon then light late in the afternoon. High for the day of 10. The wind chill will be minus 4 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Cooler temperatures are headed into the region starting Wednesday.

Tuesday night will see clear skies with an overnight low of minus 4.

Fort Frances

Sunny skies and a daytime high of 8 is forecast for Tuesday in Fort Frances. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h.

The wind chill will feel more like minus 6 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday night will see cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Washaho Cree Nation

Mainly cloudy skies in Washaho for Tuesday with a 30 per cent chance of flurries late in the morning and in the afternoon.

Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High for the day of plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.

Tuesday night will see cloudy skies with an overnight low of minus 3.

Marten Falls

Marten Falls could be making the transition Tuesday to cooler temperatures. Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries late in the morning then a 30 per cent chance of rain showers early in the afternoon.

Wind will be from the west at 20 km/h in the afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Cloudy periods are forecast for Tuesday evening. Low minus 6.

Sachigo Lake

Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High of plus 3. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning.

Cloudy skies and an overnight low of minus 6.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Sunny skies for Tuesday with a daytime high of 7. The wind chill in the morning will be at -6.

Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light late in the afternoon.

Clear skies overnight with a low of minus 5.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay are under a special weather statement. Snow is expected for Wednesday night.

Winnipeg

Sunny skies for Winnipeg on Tuesday with winds from the west at 20 km/h in the morning before becoming light in the afternoon. High 7. UV index 1 or low.

Increasing cloudiness and an overnight low of minus 1.

NetNewsLedger will be adding Winnipeg to our winter weather updates to help travellers in planning trips.