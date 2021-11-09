Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for much of the Western and Northern parts of the region.

A winter storm is expected to start with snow expected on Wednesday evening.

Weather Statements are in effect for both Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake and those could be impacting air travel for both passengers and for cargo and freight.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Sioux Lookout

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

The weather service says that we can expect significant snowfall from Wednesday evening through Friday.

A developing low pressure system is expected to bring heavy snow to parts of Northwestern and Far Northwestern Ontario. Snow is expected to begin Wednesday night and continue through Friday before tapering to lighter snow or flurries on Saturday.

The snow will be accompanied by strong winds at times which could result in reduced visibilities due to blowing snow especially on Thursday and possibly Friday.

There is still considerable uncertainty regarding the track of this storm. As a result, snowfall accumulations could be quite variable, however some regions could see between 20 and 40 cm of snow by Friday evening.