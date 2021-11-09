Thunder Bay – NEWS – Cumberland Street, between Red River Road and Camelot Street, will reopen to two-way traffic again on Thursday, November 11.

In order to implement this change, work will commence on Wednesday, November 10, which may disrupt traffic flow and result in temporary road closures. Work includes line painting and installation of new signage. Angle parking will be retained. Weather conditions and other factors may impact project timelines.

This work falls under the Reimagining the North Core Streetscapes Project, which will guide the redesign of the streets in the downtown North Core. Residents are encouraged to learn more about the project and sign up to stay engaged about future project updates and opportunities to get involved. Information on the Reimagining the North Core Streetscapes Project is available at: www.thunderbay.ca/getinvolved.

Drivers are reminded to use extra caution and obey all posted signage when travelling in the area.