The biggest event in the Middle East Africa and South Asia (MEASA), region – Gulfood Manufacturing is going to take place from November 7 to 9, 2021, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This event is going to be the first live, in-person gathering, since the start of Covid-19 in 2020. Leaders in the global food processing and packaging communities will be attending the event, giving exhibitors and visitors an opportunity to experience the major production advancements.

Many big chefs, restaurant owners, hospitality buyers, retailers, e-commerce heads and food and beverage professionals will be attending the event as well. Where in this scenario, who could forget the king of artistic food ‘Chef Mohamad Chabchoul’.

Chef Mohamad Chabchoul have magical hands in terms of cooking delicious food. Moreover, he is famous for working in 5-star hotels and has an experience of more than 2 decades in the F&B industry.

We spoke with Chef Chabchoul regarding the upcoming event and asked for his opinions, here’s what he has to say-

“Well, what I’m most excited about is the theme of this event which is going to focus on powering smart innovations in food manufacturing. The theme itself revolves around the solutions for the complete spectrum of the F&B industry.” – Chef Mohamad Chabchoul

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 last year, the F&B industry has suffered very big losses. There was a huge strain put on the global food supply chain due to shutting down of transportation, and continued lockdown, which pushed the food and beverage industry to put pressure on itself to meet the growing demand of consumers towards health conscious lifestyle shift. Now, as UAE has taken a step forward in its efforts to promote healthy diets from sustainable food systems, as a means to benefit the community, preserve the environment and boost the national economy, we are going to see a huge change by Q2 2022.” – Chabchoul added.

Translating one’s vision into reality is a feat that many have failed to accomplish. Countless have tried to materialize their dreams, only to be faced with the harsh truth that the process will always be easier for those who were born to money and privilege. However, if there is one thing that a considerable number of powerhouses have proven, it is the power of dedication and perseverance. Chef Mohamad Chabchoul is among today’s widely acclaimed personalities and a celebrity chef who has succeeded in seeing his goals come to fruition despite the odds. Moreover, as he continues to dominate the f&b industry, he aims to send across the message for a big success for the Emirati f&b industry post Gulfood manufacturing event.

