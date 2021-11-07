November 7, 2021 – Thunder Bay Daily Crime Statistics

Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service report that there are seven incidents they responded to over the past twenty-four hours.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 11/06/2021 to 11/07/2021

Recent incidents
7 arrow_up -3 from yesterday
Violent
1 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
5 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
4 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
1 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
1 Quality of Life

