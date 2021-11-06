November 6, 2021 – Thunder Bay Daily Crime Report

Thunder Bay Police Service 911

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service report 12 incidents that officers responded to over the past twenty-four hours.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update you received.

Daily update from 11/05/2021 to 11/06/2021

Recent incidents
12 arrow_up -3 from yesterday
Violent
3 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
1 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
1 Robbery
Property & Theft
3 arrow_up 6 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
3 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
6 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
6 Quality of Life

