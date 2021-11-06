Thunder Bay – Weather – For Saturday, it is likely to feel more like late September than November. A pleasant day with highs ranging from 7 in the north to 13 in the southern parts of the region.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers are forecast for Saturday. Winds will becoming west blowing at about 20 km/h near noon. High for the day will be a very pleasant 13.

Clearing skies for Saturday night are expected. Low plus 2.

Fort Frances

A very non November day for Fort Frances. Skies will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Skies will be clearing in the afternoon. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High 12. UV index 2 or low.

Saturday night will see a few clouds. Low plus 2.

Sachigo Lake

Mainly cloudy skies in Sachigo Lake for Saturday. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating in the morning. High 7. UV index 1 or low.

Mainly cloudy skies for Saturday night in Sachigo, with a 60 per cent chance of showers changing to 30 percent chance of drizzle late in the evening. Fog patches overnight. Low zero.

Webequie

Increasing cloudiness early in the morning in Webequie. Saturday’s high will be 8. UV index 1 or low.

Mainly cloudy skies for Saturday night with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the evening. Low plus 2.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies on Saturday for Dryden with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High for the day a very pleasant 12. UV index 1 or low.

A few clouds for Saturday night. Fog patches will be developing before morning. Low plus 2.