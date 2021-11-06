Thunder Bay – NEWS – A motor vehicle collision has closed the highway at the Harbour Expressway and Oliver Road. The incident happened at about midnight.
Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police advise of the following Road Closure:
Highway: 11/17
Update: #Incident #ThunderBay #HWY11 North between Harbour Expressway & Oliver Rd, lane remains blocked due to collision. Traffic control in place with alternate routes available. #ONHwys #Tbay https://t.co/9HhLbj3inN
Location: Harbour Expressway and Oliver Road
Brief Description of Event: Collision investigation has Hwy Closed.
Detour (if available): Several alternate routes area available.
East on Harbour Expressway to Golf Links Road. North on Golf Links road to Oliver Road. West on Oliver Road to Harbour Expressway.
Estimated duration of Road Advisory: 8 Hrs
The O.P.P. will distribute details and updates of the road advisory as information becomes available.