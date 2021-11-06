Thunder Bay – NEWS – A motor vehicle collision has closed the highway at the Harbour Expressway and Oliver Road. The incident happened at about midnight.

Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police advise of the following Road Closure:

Highway: 11/17

Location: Harbour Expressway and Oliver Road

Brief Description of Event: Collision investigation has Hwy Closed.

Detour (if available): Several alternate routes area available.

East on Harbour Expressway to Golf Links Road. North on Golf Links road to Oliver Road. West on Oliver Road to Harbour Expressway.

Estimated duration of Road Advisory: 8 Hrs

The O.P.P. will distribute details and updates of the road advisory as information becomes available.