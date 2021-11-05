Outspoken American rapper, Kodak Black, is known for being vocal about his feelings and weaknesses. It was on show when he publicly apologized to City Girls’ Rapper, Yung Miami, following a controversy involving the duo.

As a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, Yung Miami got into a controversy with Black. Kodak sparked the controversy as he repeated the Trump matter during a live performance attended by both of them. Kodak’s action created a fuss as he followed it up with a largely incriminating tweet on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Guanabee reported that he had deleted the tweet and apologized to Yung Miami. In the tweet, he said he never wants to hurt or disrespect Yung Miami. Also, he added that the incident left him in tears which made him turn to pills.

“Ain’t mean to disrespect you. I cry tears. I’m sorry @yungmiami305 um turnt up on a pill,” he wrote in a tweet.

Yak also tendered a public apology to anyone he has offended in the past. He tweeted: “Please everyone, forgive me if I ever offended you, sorry to anyone I’ve wronged,”

He continued: “I might be hard to understand sometimes & make some mistakes but nevertheless, I mean good.”

On the other hand, Yung Miami has not made a public response. Kodak always tries to settle his differences. Following the death of WizDaWizard, Kodak Black offered publicly to Jackboy to end their dispute.