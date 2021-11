Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 7 (seven) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

This brings the current active cases to 22.

5 Close Contact, 1 as a result of travel outside NWO, 1 No known exposure.

Case Locations

5 Thunder Bay and surrounding areas

1 District community

1 First Nation communities