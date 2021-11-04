Thunder Bay – NEWS – Police are treating an overnight sudden death investigation on the city’s southside as a homicide.

Officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service were originally dispatched to reports of possible shots being fired at a residential address in the 200 block of Amelia Street West just after midnight on Thursday, November 4.

Paramedics with the Superior North EMS were also dispatched to the scene.

When first responders arrived, they located a 31-year-old Thunder Bay man who had sustained injuries from an apparent shooting incident.

The victim died from his injuries at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending the completion of next of kin notification.

Members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes Unit are now involved in the ongoing investigation.

Police are maintaining a scene in the area.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.