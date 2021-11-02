Thunder Bay – Please be aware of a possible spike in the so-called ‘grandchild scam’ that appears to be targeting local phone numbers.

While there are many variations to the grandchild scam, nearly all of them target senior citizens. The fraudster claims to be the target’s grandchild, and tells them they are in some sort of trouble.

The fraudster may claim to have been in a car accident, arrested and in jail, or provide some other sensational story. The fraudster is attempting to put their would-be victim in a state of panic to increase the likelihood their scam will succeed.

The fraudster may even tell the victim their voice is difficult to recognize because of an injury, like a broken nose. The victim is then asked for a sum of money to help their ‘grandchild.’ The exact form of payment requested may come in many forms, but at least one report made to the Thunder Bay Police Service indicated the victim would be visited by a courier who would collect money on behalf of an insurance company.

Your Caller ID may show a local phone number. While the number of the fraudster might be local, please be aware that phone numbers on caller displays can be easily spoofed.

Please take time to speak to your more vulnerable friends and family members who may be more aggressively targeted by these kinds of scams.

To learn more about frauds and scams visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre here: https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/scams-fraudes/cryptocurrency-cryptomonnaie-eng.htm