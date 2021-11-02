Thunder Bay – NEWS – Another drug trafficking arrest by Thunder Bay Police.

Police arrested five suspects, including three Toronto males, seized drugs and found a loaded handgun in a south-side apartment Monday afternoon.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s major Crimes Unit attended a residential address in the 100 block of North Marks Street as part of an unrelated ongoing investigation at about 4:15 pm on Monday, November 1.

While attending the address police located a loaded handgun.

Five suspects were arrested at the scene without further incident.

Those five suspect were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

One of the suspects was found to be in possession of a quantity of a substance suspected to be crack cocaine.

Further investigation, which included assistance from members of the TBPS’s Intelligence Unit, led police to locate and seize a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking from within the home.

Police also learned two of the Toronto accused were on weapon prohibition orders. A Thunder Bay woman was also in violation of a release order.

Anthony Joshua DAVIDSON, 36, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Possession of a Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted without Registration Certificate

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm: with Ammunition

Sarah Margaret Lynn DECORTE, 39,

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Possession of a Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted without Registration Certificate

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm: with Ammunition

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

Zakaria HERZI, 19, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Possession of a Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted without Registration Certificate

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm: with Ammunition

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

A 17-year-old male from Toronto is charged with:

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Possession of a Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted without Registration Certificate

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm: with Ammunition

A 17-year-old male from Toronto is charged with:

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Possession of a Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted without Registration Certificate

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm: with Ammunition

All five appeared in bail court on Tuesday, November 2, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.