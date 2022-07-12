THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Scam artists keep coming up with new ways to steal from people.

Today, the Thunder Bay Police Service are warning the public of a possible grandparent scam that may be targeting Thunder Bay residents and may even include scammers operating within this city.

The grandparent scam is relatively common.

Typically, the would-be victim is contacted by a fraudster pretending to be their grandchild. The scammer tells the victim they’ve been arrested and require money to post bail.

In a recent case reported to the Thunder Bay Police Service, the fake grandchild indicated they were in a motor vehicle accident and then arrested. They requested several thousands of dollars to post their bail so they would not be remanded into custody.

In most cases, the target is requested to send money through electronic means. However, the target of this scam was asked to meet someone in-person at the victim’s home.

The fraudster also knew the home address of their victim.

Police believe the individuals operating the scam may be in Thunder Bay, and may request to meet their targets in-person.

Police state that this is both unique and troubling.

These fraudsters are often experts at creating a sense of urgency and panic. If asked why they don’t sound like the target’s grandchild, the fraudster will often attribute it to an injury like a broken nose.

The best way to avoid being victimized by scams like this is to hang up and attempt to reach the person, or other family members, independently to verify the story.

The fraudster may attempt to dissuade you from doing this by claiming the money is required immediately. This is a common tactic to prevent victims from practicing due diligence, and should be viewed as strong evidence that a scam is taking place.

Please take time to speak to your more vulnerable friends and family members who may be more aggressively targeted by these kinds of scams.

To learn more about frauds and scams visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre here: https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca