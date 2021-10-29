Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is renewing its request for public assistance in its search for missing person River Bluecoat, a 23-year-old man.

River was last seen around the 900 block area of Oliver Road on October 20. Investigators were able to confirm that people did make contact with River via telephone on the morning of Wednesday, October 27. However, River remains a missing person.

River is described as an Indigenous male, standing about 5’5” tall with a medium build. He has black hair and brown eyes. River was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black hoodie and black sweatpants.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.