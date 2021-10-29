Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to reports of intoxicated males fighting inside a convenience store in the 1300 block of Arthur Street East just before 1:20 am on Friday, October 29.

When officers arrived they observed several males suspected of being connected with the reported fight, leaving the inside of the store.

One of the males entered a vehicle. Police attempted to stop the male, however, the driver put their vehicle in reverse and struck the police cruiser. The motorist, with his vehicle in reverse, then appeared to intentionally collide with the police vehicle a second time.

The motorist then hopped the sidewalk and began to proceed forward. The officer, fearing for public safety, pulled up beside the motorist to force them to a stop. A third collision occurred during this process.

The officer was then able to remove the driver from their vehicle, at which point several signs of impairment were observed.

The motorist was placed under arrest and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street for further evaluation.

An examination of the driver’s breath confirmed he was impaired by alcohol.

A 20-year-old Thunder Bay man is charged with:

• Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol and/ or Drugs

• Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired Blood Alcohol Concentration

• Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

The Thunder Bay Police Service previously charged the accused with impaired driving related offences in August of 2020.

The accused has since been released from custody with conditions and a future appearance date.