TORONTO – NEWS – Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance identifying suspects involved in a Theft Over $5000 investigation.

It is reported:

– in January, 2020, approximately $11 million (USD) worth of pure silver, in bullion form, was stolen from a shipping container in Montreal, Quebec

– a partial recovery of the silver has been made in Toronto, British Columbia and Massachusetts, USA.

The original silver bars had several distinctive stamped markings including a serial number and “Korea Zinc”. Investigators believe that some of the silver was smelted into ingots for a better chance of avoiding suspicion when selling.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who may have received these ingots or fears they may have received silver by-products from this stolen shipment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes or Google Play.