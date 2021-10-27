Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have charged two Ottawa-area men with first-degree murder of Jordan Lapointe.

Both accused were in custody at the Thunder Bay District Jail after they were remanded following a Saturday, October 23 bail appearance from the TBPS headquarters. The pair were among four arrested on Friday, October 22 following an unrelated investigation into drug trafficking activity.

Shane CABRAL, 19, of Ottawa, and Michael GOMEZ, 20, of Napean face charges of First-Degree Murder for their suspected roles in the October 3, 2021 death of Jordan LAPOINTE, 33.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were originally dispatched to a residential address in the 100 block of Frederica Street East following reports of a structural fire just after 9:20 PM on Sunday, October 3.

A deceased individual was located inside the home. As a result, members of the Major Crimes Unit became involved in the investigation of the sudden death and fire.

As a result of their continued investigation, TBPS Major Crimes Unit investigators announced on Friday, October 8 that the sudden death was formally being treated as a homicide investigation.

The investigation led police to identify two male suspects. Major Crimes Unit investigators informed CABRAL and GOMEZ on Tuesday, October 26 of the homicide charges.

Both appeared in court from the District Jail on Wednesday, October 27. Both remain in custody with a future appearance date of Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Police state that this investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.