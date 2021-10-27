Thunder Bay – Weather – If you are travelling today – we start our weather reporting with a freezing drizzle alert..

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected or occurring.

Periods of freezing drizzle with fog patches are expected early this morning as surface temperatures remain below the freezing mark.

Thunder Bay

For Thunder Bay it is +6 this morning. Cloudy skies with winds becoming southeast 20 km/h this morning. High of 11. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Fort Frances

It is going to be rainy in Fort Frances. Skies are cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. There will be a few showers beginning near noon. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High 10. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see more periods of rain. Low plus 5.

Sandy Lake

A damp day is in store for Sandy Lake. The day will start with a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness this morning followed by periods of rain beginning this afternoon. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 8. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see more periods of rain. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 5.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

A mix of sun and cloud with rain showers are in store for Dryden and Vermilion Bay. Mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Winds from the southeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. High 9. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see more periods of rain. Low plus 5.