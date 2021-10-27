“This is True Economic Reconciliation in Action”

Ontario cannabis consumers can now practice Economic Reconciliation through the purchase of Red Market Brand’s first two craft products – Miigwetch and Chi Miigwetch — the Anishinaabe words for “thank you” and “big thank you”.

Officially launched on June 21st, Red Market Brand (RMB) is a 100-per cent First Nation owned and operated cannabis business that’s founded on a mission of supporting Indigenous communities.

Red Market Brand is co-owned by Isadore Day, former Regional Chief of Ontario, Lake Huron Region Grand Chief and Vice Chair of the North Shore Tribal Council, and Christian Sinclair, former Onekanew (Chief) for the Opaskwayak Cree Nation in Manitoba. Both are highly respected leaders in the discussion surrounding Indigenous rights within the legal production and sale of cannabis in Canada.

“Our long-term goal is to establish a national network of First Nation licensed producers and retailers who will supply Red Market Brand and other First Nation cannabis products – all approved by Health Canada,” says Isadore Day. “We appreciate the past several months of encouragement and advice from Ontario Cannabis Store officials so that we were able to navigate the system and ensure a steady roll out of a line of products between now and early 2022. Access to the mainstream cannabis economy is clearly about treaty implementation.”

“During my tenure as Onekanew, my goal was to lift the Opaskwayak Cree Nation out of debt and create wealth for our community members. We succeeded through strategic investments and ownerships in the mainstream cannabis industry,” said Christian Sinclair. “This is proof that even a small, remote First Nation community can become a big player in a billion-dollar market. Now, I want to share my expertise in building Red Market Brand as the number one Indigenous cannabis company in Canada that will also give back profits to our communities.”

Both Isadore Day and Christian Sinclair have pledged to donate 25 per cent of their share of the profits to Indigenous causes and First Nation wealth creation. “Every time a mainstream Canadian consumer purchases a Red Market Brand product, they are contributing to Economic Reconciliation,” notes Day. “Next week is Treaty Recognition Week in Ontario so it is the perfect time for cannabis consumers to share the harvest and share the wealth by purchasing Red Market Brand.”

Red Market Brand’s initial line of products have been developed through a partnership with Royal City Cannabis Co., a brand produced by CannTx Life Sciences Inc. (“CannTx”), a certified craft cannabis producer that has developed a reputation for producing high quality craft cannabis products, and a founding partner of Red Market Brand.

“Our vision and values fully align with that of Red Market Brand in terms of creating Indigenous inclusivity in the cannabis industry, the need for Economic Reconciliation, and respect for the environment and our duty as stewards,” said Mike Abbott, Founder and CEO of CannTx and Royal City Cannabis brand. “We are thrilled that our craft quality cannabis will support the launch and development of Red Market Brand and their long-term plan for economic opportunity in First Nations across Canada.”

Two major in-store activations are scheduled to celebrate the release of Red Market Brand’s first two products. On Tuesday, November 9th, Chippewas of Rama First Nation Chief Ted Williams will attend a celebration at Rama Cannabis. On Wednesday, November 10th, a celebration will be held at Body and Spirit Cannabis near Yonge and Dundas in downtown Tkaronto (Toronto).

About Red Market Brand

Red Market Brand’s vision begins with First Nation knowledge and wisdom, combined with modern cannabis expertise, in order to cultivate quality cannabis and support indigenous communities. True Indigenous Nationhood can only be achieved by striving in every way for the development of healthy, wealthy Indigenous communities through self sufficient economies. Red Market Brand will acknowledge and respect our roots by devoting a portion of profits to creating sustainable First Nation community health and wealth. Find Red Market on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About CannTx and Royal City Cannabis Co.

CannTx Life Sciences Inc. is an employee-owned licensed producer of craft cannabis, founded in 2013, from Guelph, Ontario, “THE ROYAL CITY”. It is led by a passionate team of consumers, cultivators, processors, and advocates who are focused on delivering top-grade flower and artisanal hash products. The team draws on the agricultural excellence of its community and pairs it with the traditional knowledge of cannabis harvesting, handling and processing to produce small batch cannabis products that celebrate the flavours, aromas and beauty of cannabis which is sold commercially under the Royal City Cannabis Co. brand. In July 2021, CannTx entered into a definitive agreement with Entourage Health Corp. (“Entourage”) to amalgamate as an Entourage subsidiary and is expected to close in the fall of 2021. Find Royal City on Twitter, Instagram and Linkedin.