KENORA — The Ontario government is announcing 2022 funding allocations under the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF), the Province’s main general assistance grant to municipalities. Municipalities in Kenora-Rainy River will receive a combined total of over $13.8 million.
“Our government recognizes the importance of the OMPF to communities across the province,” says Greg Rickford, MPP for Kenora–Rainy River. “I am pleased that municipalities in Kenora–Rainy River will continue to benefit from this important provincial program.”
- Township of Alberton $166,100
- Township of Chapple $435,400
- Township of Dawson $493,800
- City of Dryden $2,145,500
- Township of Emo $410,000
- Town of Fort Frances $3,461,900
- Township of Ignace $904,000
- City of Kenora $3,084,300
- Township of La Vallee $288,700
- Township of Lake of the Woods $652,800
- Municipality of Machin $316,400
- Township of Morley $201,400
- Town of Rainy River $631,000
- Township of Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls $618,500
Ontario has been consulting with municipalities on their priorities for the OMPF. Throughout these discussions, municipal partners have stressed the importance of stability and predictability, particularly during these uncertain times. Ontario is responding by maintaining both the structure of the OMPF and the program envelope at $500 million for 2022, as committed at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario’s annual conference in August 2021.
“Predictable and timely financial support from the Province is essential for budget planning in small and rural municipalities,” said AMO President Graydon Smith. “The early rollout of stable 2022 Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund allocations sets the stage for effective budget planning for the for year ahead.”