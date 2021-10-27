KENORA — The Ontario government is announcing 2022 funding allocations under the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF), the Province’s main general assistance grant to municipalities. Municipalities in Kenora-Rainy River will receive a combined total of over $13.8 million.

“Our government recognizes the importance of the OMPF to communities across the province,” says Greg Rickford, MPP for Kenora–Rainy River. “I am pleased that municipalities in Kenora–Rainy River will continue to benefit from this important provincial program.”

Township of Alberton $166,100

Township of Chapple $435,400

Township of Dawson $493,800

City of Dryden $2,145,500

Township of Emo $410,000

Town of Fort Frances $3,461,900

Township of Ignace $904,000

City of Kenora $3,084,300

Township of La Vallee $288,700

Township of Lake of the Woods $652,800

Municipality of Machin $316,400

Township of Morley $201,400

Town of Rainy River $631,000

Township of Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls $618,500

Ontario has been consulting with municipalities on their priorities for the OMPF. Throughout these discussions, municipal partners have stressed the importance of stability and predictability, particularly during these uncertain times. Ontario is responding by maintaining both the structure of the OMPF and the program envelope at $500 million for 2022, as committed at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario’s annual conference in August 2021.

“Predictable and timely financial support from the Province is essential for budget planning in small and rural municipalities,” said AMO President Graydon Smith. “The early rollout of stable 2022 Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund allocations sets the stage for effective budget planning for the for year ahead.”