Thunder Bay – LIVING – The Friends of Chippewa Park will be hosting a fund-raising Yard Sale at Chippewa Park on Saturday, October 30th. The proceeds will be shared equally between the Thunderbird Wildlife Rescue and The Friends of Chippewa Park.

The Yard Sale will be held in field one, which is immediately beside the main parking lot, from 10 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and will feature a broad range of donated items.

“We are pleased to partner with Thunderbird Wildlife Rescue, a local organization dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of birds of prey in order to assist Jenn Salo in providing food, medicine and other materials for these injured birds” said Friends VP Cathy Sawicki. “Thunderbird Wildlife Rescue is a logical continuation of the function of the now closed Chippewa Wildlife Exhibit that only housed animals and birds that could no longer survive in the wild.”

One feature of the yard sale will be a hawk demonstration by Jenn Salo from 11 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

“I am so pleased to partner with The Friends of Chippewa Park in this fund-raising yard sale” said Jenn Salo. “Thunderbird Wildlife Rescue desperately needs funds to continue the work of

Donations are still being accepted with both groups looking for gently used items to sell, and for the Thunderbird Wildlife Rescue: blankets, sheets, Fish (fresh or frozen), Geese and/or moose scraps, Lead free, large game scraps and Wild game such as rabbits, squirrels, partridge, etc.

Donations to either organization will also be accepted.

To donate goods for the yard sale please contact Cathy Sawicki at 628-7064. Please bring donations for Thunderbird Wildlife Rescue to the park on Saturday.