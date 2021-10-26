Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service have a Nolalu man in custody following a high-risk arrest Tuesday morning at a motel on Kingsway.

On Tuesday, October 19, just before 9:50 PM an officer with the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Uniform Patrol Branch observed a white sedan driving erratically near a fast-food drive thru in the zero-to-100 block of Cumberland Street South.

Police learned the vehicle had been reported stolen from an address in Barrie, Ont. The driver of the vehicle then fled from police, travelling at a high rate of speed. Police received multiple reports that night of a white sedan driving at a high rate of speed in various locations around the city.

Police also learned the vehicle may have been connected to a crime involving a firearm outside of the City of Thunder Bay.

Police officers were on general patrol just before noon on Monday, October 25 in the area of May Street North when they again observed the stolen white sedan being driven.

The motorist again fled from police at a high rate of speed. Pursuit of the vehicle was discontinued for reasons of public safety.

Police were in the 300 block of Kingsway just after 9 am on Tuesday, October 26 when they observed the stolen white sedan unoccupied in a motel parking lot.

Due to recent incidents involving the vehicle, and in an effort to ensure public and officer safety, a significant police presence was dispatched to the area. Members of the TBPS’s Uniform Patrol Branch and Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit arrived on scene in preparation of a high-risk arrest.

A 26-year-old Nolalu man is now in police custody. Charges are pending.