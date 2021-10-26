Thunder Bay – POLITICS – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu as the Liberal Government’s new Minister of Indigenous Services.

Minister Hajdu states: “With the announcement of the new Cabinet today, it is my honour to be appointed as the next Minister of Indigenous Services and the Minister Responsible for FedNor.

“I look forward to working with my Parliamentary and Cabinet colleagues as we begin this 44th Parliament. I am also eager to get started in my new role and continue the important work ahead alongside First Nations, Inuit, and Métis partners.

“I would like to say thank you to the team at Health Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada, Dr. Theresa Tam, Dr. Howard Njoo, and my ministerial office staff for your exceptional work and determination throughout this pandemic.

“I extend my congratulations and warmest wishes to my successor, Jean-Yves Duclos as Minister of Health, and offer my support through his transition into his new role.

“Finally, thank you to the Prime Minister and all Canadians for placing their trust in me,

once again.”