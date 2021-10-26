Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a recent hit and run in which a pickup truck, travelling more than double the speed limit, significantly damaged a hydro pole and a home.

Officers were originally dispatched to the scene of a reported hit and run motor vehicle collision just before 11:30 pm on Friday, October 8 in the 1800 block of Broadway Avenue.

Police learned a vehicle had collided with a hydro pole and home, which causing significant damage. Paramedics with Superior North EMS and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue firefighters were also dispatched to the scene.

An investigation revealed a suspected driver was travelling in excess of 128 km/h in an area where the posted maximum speed limit was 50 km/h. After the collision the suspect fled the area on foot. Police also located containers of alcohol in the cab of the pickup truck, including a can in one of the vehicle’s cup holders.

Investigators were also able to identify the suspected driver.

Police arrested the accused just after 6 am on Tuesday, October 26.

Richard Bert Cramer, 39, of Thunder Bay is charged with:

• Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

• Failure to Stop After Accident

He appeared in bail court on Tuesday, October 26 and was released with a future appearance date.