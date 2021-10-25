Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested four people, including two males from the Ottawa area, have been arrested following the weekend seizure of cocaine and fentanyl from a southside home.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Intelligence and Emergency Task Units executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 200 block of Amelia Street West just after 7:45 pm on Friday, October 22. The search warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of fentanyl and cocaine from that address.

Once inside, officers identified and arrested four suspects. They were subsequently transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street. One of the four suspects attempted to provide police with a false name. An investigation led officers to confirm the suspect’s identity.

A search of the home led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected fentanyl, a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is believed to total more than $20,000. The cash seized is believed to total more than $5,000 CAD.

Shane CABRAL, 19, of Ottawa, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Michael GOMEZ, 20, of Nepean, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

Jan Martin MONTEITH, 67, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Cora Lynne ROBERTS, 23, of Thunder Bay is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000