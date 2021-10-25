Thunder Bay LIVING – Dan Brown, Nipigon Rotary Club member and Assistant District Governor for the Canadian Clubs in Rotary District 5580 expressed regret on behalf of the area Clubs that the annual Santa Claus Parade is cancelled again this year.

The Parade was cancelled in 2020 in the middle of the pandemic as parades were not permitted.

The area Rotary Clubs hoped to host a Parade this year but approval to proceed came very recently and too late for the Clubs to organize the event, assemble funds to cover all costs, and give fair notice to those creating floats and recruiting volunteers for the Parade.

Area Rotary Clubs, Rotarians, and their families and friends are very disappointed and appreciate that many families that look forward to watching this Parade will feel the same. Rotarians are determined to host the Parade in 2022 and will begin planning early in the new year so that all of the pieces are in place for the invitation to go out in August for businesses and groups to start work on their floats.

The Santa Claus Parade has been presented by the local Rotary Clubs since 2005. Rotarians were honoured to accept this role from the Ontario Provincial Police who created and presented the O.P.P. Christmas Parade since 1991.

The Santa Claus Parade will return in 2022.