Thunder Bay – NEWS – On the 21 October, 2021 at approximately 11:41 am officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Oliver Paipoonge Volunteer Fire Department, Thunder Bay Fire Department and Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11-17 near Mapleward Road.

Their collision investigation revealed that a red SUV travelling eastbound had crossed the centre line and struck a westbound Commercial Vacuum Truck. The driver of the Commercial Vacuum Truck was transported to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the SUV was declared deceased at the scene.

Police have identified the driver as 43-year-old Annabella Zawada of Thunder Bay.

Police would like to thank those members of the public that stopped to assist at the scene.

The OPP Highway Safety Division (HSD) and Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI) are assisting with the investigation. Any person with information regarding this investigation should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.