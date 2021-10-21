Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service continues to seek the public’s assistance in locating missing person Christopher Gluchowski, a 42-year-old male.

Police have released a new photograph. It is the jacket that Gluchowski was reportedly wearing when he went missing.

Christopher was last seen at about 10:00 am on October 20, 2021 in the Hodder Street area. Christopher is known to frequent the Trowbridge Falls area.

He is a white male.

Gluchowski is 6′ tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He has a medium build with short blonde hair, a goatee style facial hair and wears prescription glasses.

He was last seen wearing dark pants, a black hat, a red and blue plaid jacket, and black gloves.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.