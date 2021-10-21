The global Covid-19 pandemic has led to a major economic crisis in the commercial real estate market. With severalemployees being placed at work-from-home regimes and many businesses forced to either down-size or shut down, the occupancy rate of office space has been reduced. Despite the challenging times, Amir Dayan (אמיר דיין)’s Lianeo Real Estate has just closed a new deal in Düsseldorf, Germany.

An important pharmaceutical company has found a new facilityin an attractive Düsseldorf location. A lease for 200 square meters has now been signed through Lianeo’s agents. This further enhances the attractiveness of the Business Center located at Fritz-Vomfelde-Straße 34-38. The property offers a total of approx. 7000 square meters of space in the Lörickdistrict.

Lörick is an attractive urban borough of Düsseldorf, located on the left side of the river Rhine, bordering to the river, Niederkassel, Heerdt and Meerbusch. The city is an international business and financial centre, well-known for its fashion, art,and trade fairs. It lies mainly on the right bank of the Rhine River, 21 miles (34 km) northwest of Cologne. It is the administrative and cultural centre of the industrial Rhine-Ruhr area. Due to its economic importance for the country, it constitutes a central location for the real estate market.

Lianeo Real Estate is a scalable property management and leasing specialist firm, headquartered in Berlin (although present throughout the country, with offices in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Hannover)., working mainly with commercial real estate. They aim to revitalize properties throughout Germany and provide services in the areas of development and construction, asset management and leasing from a single source. They currently administer a significant number of assets, including Vivion’s €2 billion German portfolio with 38 properties in Germany, in central locations such as Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Hanover.

The company is led by respected Israeli investor Amir Dayan (אמיר דיין). Born in Tel Aviv, in 1974, he is active primarily in real estate development in Europe, particularly Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK, and in the hotel business andhospitality fields, since 2005. Amir Dayan is involved as a shareholder in various other public and private real estate projects.