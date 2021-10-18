Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 33-year-old Joelle Victoria ATLOOKAN

ATLOOKAN was last heard from on October 13, 2021 at 09:51 hours. ATLOOKAN is described as being an Indigenous female, 5’9″, 120 pounds, thin build, brown long hair, brown eyes, tattoo on left hand of “AK.”

She was last seen wearing black jacket, black leggings, black boots, glasses, tan purse and a blue tote bag.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Joelle Victoria ATLOOKAN is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.