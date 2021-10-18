Reported Stabbing Victim Dies as a Result of Injuries

Thunder Bay – Thunder BayPolice arrested a Toronto man Sunday evening and charged him with First-Degree Murder following an incident on the city’s North Side.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a reported stabbing incident in the 200 block of Park Avenue just after 9:35 pm on Sunday, October 17.

A 36-year-old Thunder Bay man was located with serious injuries. Paramedics with the Superior North EMS transported the victim to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

The male was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

As a result of their continued investigation, police officers identified a suspect. The suspect was later located and arrested. At the time of the arrest, the accused attempted to provide officers with a false identity.

Members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes Unit became involved in the ongoing investigation.

Khalid Ali MOHAMED, 25, of Toronto, is charged with:

• First-Degree Murder

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

He appeared in bail court on Monday, October 18 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of November 8, 2021.

Next of kin notification remains ongoing, and as a result the name of the deceased is being withheld at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.