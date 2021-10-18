Thunder Bay – LIVING – The Thunder Bay Field Naturalists will be offering our second in-person talk for the fall season.

TBFN will be following all provincial COVID 19 protocols and guidelines.

Please note that Lunan Hall at St. Paul’s United Church will only allow for a capacity of 75 people.

We ask members to arrive ahead of time so that we can adequately monitor the flow of people. Everyone entering the hall will need to be screened, provide proof of double vaccination, and photo identification and also wear a mask.

When: Monday, October 25th, 2021 at 7:00pm

Where: Lunan Hall at St. Paul’s United Church. 349 Waverley Street, Thunder Bay, ON

Topic: Iceland : A Land Well Worth Visiting – Presenters David Legge and Shelley Crawford

Highlight of the talk is below: Join us for a change of pace evening presentation on Iceland: A Land Well Worth Visiting.

David Legge and Shelley Crawford recently circumnavigated this amazing country (by road), rich in scenery, with dazzling adventures at every turn.

They will show slides illustrating exceptional diversity in nature, art and culture and a warm, hospitable population little more than that of northwestern Ontario: very progressive, environmentally sensitive yet facing challenges and unique vulnerabilities of interest to our members.

