Dryden – Dryden Police Service are looking for the public assistance to help locate missing person Judy Moose.

Judy Moose is described as:

-5’1”

-Approximately 210lbs

-medium complexion

-Shoulder length black hair

-brown eyes

-37 years of age

Judy was last seen in Dryden, but is believed to be in the Sioux Lookout area.

Please call Dryden Police Service 807-223-3281 or the Ontario Provincial Police – Sioux Lookout detachment at 1-888-310-1122 if you have any information on her location.