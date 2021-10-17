Thunder Bay – NEWS – The ongoing shortage of school bus drivers is impacting service on Monday.

The following routes can not be serviced on the dates indicated:

NORTH 59 servicing St. Ignatius AM & PM, La Vérendrye AM, St. Margaret AM & PM cancelled UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE due to no driver available. St. Margaret students reassigned to other buses – Check Parent Portal for new assignment details.

NORTH 66 servicing St. Ignatius AM & PM, La Vérendrye AM & PM, St. Bernard AM, Franco-Superior AM cancelled UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE due to no driver available.

SOUTH 74 Accessible Bus servicing St. Patrick AM & PM, St Elizabeth AM, Sherbrooke AM & PM, Kingsway AM & PM cancelled for Monday, October 18 due to no driver available.