Thunder Bay – LIVING – As part of our Ontario Culture Days offerings please join the Thunder Bay Museum for a special free walking tour of the East End neighborhood.

The tour will start at the CPR Railyard Plaque (corner of McNaughton and McTavish Street)

Attendance is free.

When: 22 Oct 2021 1:00 PM, EDT

Where: CPR Railyard Plaque (corner of McNaughton and McTavish Street)

The tour is approximately 2km and should last about 120 minutes. Be sure to dress appropriately for the weather.

These tours welcome participants of all ages, but some of the content may not be suitable for small children. Parental discretion is advised.

Guests will be asked to be mindful of COVID-19 and social distancing during the tour.

