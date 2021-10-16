Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The cold spot in Ontario this morning at 1.8C is Terrace Bay.

We are in store for a wet fall day for parts of the region including Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay Outlook

It is 7 in Thunder Bay to start the morning. Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers are forecast for this morning and early this afternoon. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High for the day of 13. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low plus 5.

Fort Frances Outlook

It is a chilly 2 degrees in Fort Frances this morning. The weather service is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Skies will be clearing early this afternoon. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High for Saturday of 13. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight skies will be clear but becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low plus 1.

Marten Falls Outlook

It is 6 this morning in Marten Falls. Skies will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light this morning. Wind will be from the west at 20 gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High of 10. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight we are calling for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 before morning. Low plus 3.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Outlook

It is 5 in Dryden to start your Saturday. Mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers are forecast for early this morning. Skies will be clearing this afternoon. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 10. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see a few clouds with fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 3.