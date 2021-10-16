What does Canada’s first stand-alone medical university look like to you? As the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) evolves into NOSM University, we are consulting widely with Northern Ontarians. Input and guidance received from multiple sources, including an online survey, a series of key informant interviews, and town halls will be used to shape NOSM’s priorities.

NOSM University is focused on moving forward with its strategic priorities, which includes supporting leaders with the skills to make bold changes. The University, once proclaimed into force, will maintain its mandate to advocate for equitable health care, especially for underserved rural, Indigenous and Francophone communities in Northern Ontario.

The communities of Hearst, Geraldton and Kapuskasing regularly host medical students, resident doctors or other health sciences learners.

By the numbers (estimated):

Physician needs: Hearst is currently in need of 3 family doctors. Ten physicians, including seven family doctors and two specialists (one general surgeon) are needed in Kapuskasing. Two family doctors are needed in Geraldton .

Practising NOSM graduates: There are two NOSM graduates practising in Hearst . In Kapuskasing, four NOSM graduates are currently practising. There are no NOSM graduates practising in Geraldton or Constance Lake.

NOSM faculty members (physicians or health-care providers) are working and teaching in your community. There are seven faculty members in Hearst , 11 in Kapuskasing, and two in Geraldton .

and three in Teaching occurs in a variety of locations Hearst: Notre Dame Hospital, Hearst Family Health Organization (FHO) Clinic, Nord-Aski Family Health Team and at Boreal Medical Clinic. Since 2017, Hearst has welcomed 44 NOSM learners. Kapuskasing: Kapuskasing and Area Family Health Team, Kapuskasing Regional Doctors Office Complex and Sensenbrenner Hospital. Since 2017, Kapuskasing has welcomed 57 NOSM learners. Geraldton: Geraldton District Hospital and Greenstone Family Health Team. Since 2017, Geraldton has welcomed 10 NOSM learners.



All community members, including the media, are invited to join Dr. Sarita Verma, Dean, President and CEO of the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) at a town hall discussion and engagement session on the development of NOSM University—Canada’s first stand-alone medical university.

Hearst

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. EDT L’Université de Hearst

salle – Notre Place

60 9th Street

Hearst, ON OR

Join WebEx videoconference meeting

Link to WebEx OR Join by phone: +1-855-699-3239

Access code: 161 497 9384

You may wish to test the videoconferencing software ahead of time.



*Sign up today as this event has limited in-person seating. Members of the media are kindly asked to please RSVP. RSVP

Note : In person and virtual media interviews will be available and may be scheduled in advance:

Hearst : Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 3:00 – 4:15 p.m. EDT

Other events are being planned in Sudbury, North Bay, Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie and Rosseau (Parry Sound-Muskoka). Dates and details for in-person or virtual participation can be found on the NOSM website.

The Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) is an award-winning socially accountable medical school renowned for its innovative model of distributed, community-engaged education and research. With a focus on diversity, inclusion, and advocacy for health equity, NOSM relies on the commitment and expertise of the peoples and communities of Northern Ontario to educate health-care professionals to practise in Indigenous, Francophone, rural, remote and underserved communities. NOSM’s graduates, faculty, learners and staff are changemakers who lead health-system transformation in Northern Ontario. The School is a recipient of the Charles Boelen International Social Accountability Award from the Association of Faculties of Medicine of Canada and the prestigious ASPIRE award, which recognize international excellence in social accountability and medical education.