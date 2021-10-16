STONEY MOUNTAIN Manitoba – NEWS – On October 7, 2021, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized in the maximum security unit at Stony Mountain Institution in Manitoba.

The prison in a release says that “The contraband and unauthorized items seized included cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana extract, heroin, marijuana, cell phones, and USB cables. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $707,250”.

Police have been notified and the institution is investigating.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) state that they use a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

About Stoney Mountain Institute

Stony Mountain Institution was commissioned in 1873 and commenced operations in January 1877. Of the four federal prisons constructed in Canada in the 19th century, Stony Mountain remains the only one still operating. A new administration building was constructed between 1931 and 1947 and was designated a Federal Heritage Building (FHBRO) in 2002.

In 1962, Rockwood Institution, a minimum-security facility, was established immediately adjacent to Stony Mountain Institution.

Stony Mountain is a clustered institution, with a residential-style minimum facility, consisting of small group accommodation houses; a dome-style medium facility with direct observation cell ranges, and the range-style maximum facility with direct observation cell ranges.

Maximum security site rated capacity: 96

Medium security site rated capacity: 484

Minimum security site rated capacity: 217