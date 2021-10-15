DRYDEN – NEWS – Three people face drug trafficking charges after Dryden OPP found drugs during a traffic stop.

On October 13, 2021 at approximately 10:00 p.m. members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) along with Dryden Police Service (DPS) and Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle on Memorial Avenue in the City of Dryden.

The investigation led to the arrest of three individuals. A further search of the motor vehicle led officers to locating a quantity of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of this investigation, Jordan LANG 37 years old of Dryden, ON has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking- Methamphetamine- Controlled Drugs and Substances Act 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking- Fentanyl – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act 5(2)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 – Criminal Code 354(1)(a).

Earl ETSELL 60 years old of Dryden, ON has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking- Methamphetamine- Controlled Drugs and Substances Act 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking- Fentanyl – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act 5(2)

Gregory HUCKLE 49 years old of Dryden, ON has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking- Methamphetamine- Controlled Drugs and Substances Act 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking- Fentanyl – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act 5(2)

All individuals were released from custody and will appear in the Dryden Ontario Court of Justice on November 29, 2021 to answer to these charges.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.