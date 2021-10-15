DRYDEN – NEWS – On October 13, 2021 at approximately 4:55 PM members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Detachment, Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) stopped a motor vehicle on Highway 17 in the City of Dryden. The investigation led to the arrest of four individuals for drug offences.

A search of the vehicle led police to locating a quantity of cocaine, hydromorphone, oxycodone, fentanyl, morphine and suboxone.

Quirino AGUSTIN 42 years old of Sioux Lookout, ON has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking- Controlled Drugs and Substances Act 5(2) x 6

Failure to comply with release order- Criminal Code 145(5)(a)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order – Criminal Code 733.(1)

The accused has been held in custody for a bail hearing.

Tyler DEROUIN 40 years old of Sioux Lookout, ON has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking- Controlled Drugs and Substances Act 5(2) x6

Fail to Comply with Probation Order – Criminal Code 733.(1)

The accused has been released from custody and will appear in the Dryden Ontario Court of Justice to answer to the above charges.



Dana ROY 21 years old of Sioux Lookout, ON has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking- Controlled Drugs and Substances Act 5(2) x6

The accused has been released from custody and will appear in the Dryden Ontario Court of Justice to answer to the above charges.

AJ Schardt 33 years old of Sioux Lookout, ON has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking- Controlled Drugs and Substances Act 5(2) x6

The accused has been released from custody and will appear in the Dryden Ontario Court of Justice to answer to the above charges.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.