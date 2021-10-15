MOOSE FACTORY, ON – NEWS – In the early morning hours of October 15, 2021 search warrants were executed at two Moose Factory residences and two individuals were taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation, Otis FARIES, 31 years-of-age from Moose Factory First Nation was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code (CC). A female was also arrested.

This stems from the October 2, 2021 murder investigation involving Gilbert Tomagatick, 58 years-of-age, from Moose Factory First Nation who was assaulted and later died from his injuries.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins, Ontario on October 22, 2021.

The James Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the James Bay OPP Crime Unit, in partnership with Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS), and under the direction of the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), are continuing this investigation. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

The OPP and NAPS request that any person with information regarding this homicide investigation should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or go online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.