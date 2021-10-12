BILLINGS TOWNSHIP – NEWS – Over the Thanksgiving weekend the OPP in Billings Township issued a Shelter in Place Advisory.

On October 11, 2021 at 4:07 a.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Police Service (UCCM), responded to a domestic dispute on Main Street in Billings Township. A shelter in place of safety advisory was implemented.

As a result of the investigation, a 27-year-old individual from Toronto has been charged with:

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) (3 counts)

Pointing a Firearm, contrary to section 87 of the CC

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the CC

Mischief – Domestic, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in the Town of Gore Bay. The name of the accused is not being released to protect the identity of the victim.

The Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit is continuing this criminal investigation.