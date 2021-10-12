Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Ontario government is reinvesting $1.5 million in cash and proceeds seized from criminals to help local partners fight back against crime and victimization that threaten their communities.

Of that funding, $299,946 will come to three organizations in the region.

Funding through the Civil Remedies Grant Program is being made available to law enforcement agencies and community partners for 18 community projects focused on helping victims of crime and strengthening local capacity to prevent intimate partner, family, and gun and gang violence.

Regional Project Receiving Funding

Centr’elles: Centre des femmes francophones du Nord-Ouest de l’Ontario Connexion virtuelle avec les femmes d’expression française dans toutes les régions du Nord-Ouest de l’Ontario, Thunder Bay $100,000

French-speaking women in Thunder Bay and surrounding rural regions who require support for sexual assault, intimate partner and family violence can receive support virtually where no other services are available. Funding will also be used to provide technical equipment and internet access to women in need.

Anishnawbe Aski Police Services, Northern Ontario Project Northern $99,946

A mobile surveillance package will provide the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service with the critical tools needed to disrupt criminal activities associated with the current drug crisis in rural and remote First Nations communities.

Treaty Three Police Services Inc. Treaty Three Police Youth Cadet Program $100,000

Police cadets aged 14-16 will attend a three week program in a rural setting to help them learn life skills and enhance their abilities to make positive decisions leading to a productive, crime-free lifestyle, while strengthening their relationship and trust with police.

“Our government is committed to strengthening every available tool, including civil forfeiture, to help police, prosecutors and local partners confront and dismantle the criminal networks that prey on our communities,” say Attorney General Doug Downey. “Crime should never pay, and these seized funds will help communities support victims of crime and fight back to break the cycle of offending.”

The initiatives funded this year will:

use investments in mobile surveillance to help fight the current drug crisis in rural and remote Northern First Nations communities

help keep youth off the streets by helping improve wellness, safety and positive decision-making to reduce criminal behaviour and victimization

support people experiencing victimization due to crime through mental health crisis services, specialized care and support, and education and training opportunities

provide community legal assistance to First Nations people who are hesitant to use outside legal supports

Changes to strengthen the Civil Remedies Act passed under the Smarter and Stronger Justice Act allow personal property, such as cash or cars used by criminals for illegal activities, to be forfeited without a court order in cases where no interested person disputes the forfeiture.

Eligible applicants for the Civil Remedies Grant Program include Ontario and First Nations Police Services, not-for-profit groups, community agencies and Indigenous communities and organizations that help victims of crime or help to prevent crime.