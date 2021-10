WEBIQUIE – WEATHER – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of Northern Ontario.

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Marten Falls

Webequie

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening.

These thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h.