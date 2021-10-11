Thunder Bay – LIVING – The ongoing shortage of school bus operators has once again led to cancellation of some routes in Thunder Bay for Tuesday.

NORTH 58 servicing St. Ignatius AM & PM, La Verendrye AM & PM, Corpus Christi AM cancelled for Tuesday, October 12 due to no driver available.

SOUTH 20 servicing Ogden AM & PM, McKellar AM & PM cancelled for Tuesday, October 12 due to no driver available (S20 Westgate PM will be serviced)

SOUTH 28 servicing Kakabeka AM & PM, Westgate AM transfers to Kakabeka cancelled through Friday, October 15 due to no driver available. Westgate students can board transfer bus at Kakabeka to Westgate.