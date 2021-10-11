Thunder Bay – LIVING – The ongoing shortage of school bus operators has once again led to cancellation of some routes in Thunder Bay for Tuesday.
NORTH 58 servicing St. Ignatius AM & PM, La Verendrye AM & PM, Corpus Christi AM cancelled for Tuesday, October 12 due to no driver available.
SOUTH 20 servicing Ogden AM & PM, McKellar AM & PM cancelled for Tuesday, October 12 due to no driver available (S20 Westgate PM will be serviced)
SOUTH 28 servicing Kakabeka AM & PM, Westgate AM transfers to Kakabeka cancelled through Friday, October 15 due to no driver available. Westgate students can board transfer bus at Kakabeka to Westgate.
SOUTH 74 Accessible Bus servicing St. Patrick AM & PM, St Elizabeth AM, Sherbrooke AM & PM, Kingsway AM & PM cancelled through Friday, October 15 due to no driver available.