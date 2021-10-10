Kakabeka Falls – WEATHER – The Tornado Alert / Warning has ended.

As of At 5:55 PM CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado, and is located near the Canadian and US border, and is moving northwards at 40 km/h.

Tornado warning in effect for:

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Hazard: Possible Tornado, damaging wind gusts of 90 km/h, large hail up to 2 cm and locally intense rainfall.

Source: Radar indicated rotation.

Locations impacted included: La Verendrye Provincial Park, Arrow Lake Provincial Park, Whitefish Lake, North Lake, Rat Lake, Watap Lake, Arrow Lake, Mountain Lake, Remicks, Moose Lake, Mackies, North Fowl Lake and South Fowl Lake.

This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.