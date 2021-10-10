Thunder Bay – There has been 30 to 40 mm of rainfall reported in some localities of Thunder Bay by 5 PM EDT. There is a rainfall warning and a thunderstorm watch in effect this evening.

An additional 20 to 30 mm of rainfall are likely, according to Environment Canada with locally higher rainfall amounts near the north shore of Lake Superior.

The rain, at times heavy, is expected to continue tonight with a few embedded thunderstorms.

Through Sunday the weather has been the news story of the day.

There have been widespread instances of localized flooding.

Roadways have been closed in some parts of the city.

Here are some images of the conditions in and around the Intercity area.